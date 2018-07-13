Temperatures stay in the 80s; monsoon moisture returns Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The chance of thunderstorms on Friday is lower except in the southern mountains of Colorado.

There's a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Otherwise, there will be sunshine with a high of 87 degrees.

The central and northern mountains can expect morning sun and isolated afternoon thunderstorms with highs ranging from 75 to 90 degrees.

Saturday looks mostly dry and warmer across the Front Range as temperatures climb to the mid-90s.

A cold front plus monsoon moisture hits on Sunday afternoon. The chance of rain and thunderstorms increases to 30 percent in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Mountain thunderstorms are likely.

Monday and Tuesday also feature afternoon thunderstorms with lingering monsoon moisture.

