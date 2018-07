Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY — A video showing two sisters racially harassing a Hispanic family in Commerce City has gone viral.

In it, the women even attack one of the family members.

The sisters, Natasha and Shala Fross (26), were arrested and are facing assault and bias motivated crime charges.

In the video, you can see and hear the women yelling and cursing racial insults at a Hispanic family.

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office is handling the case.