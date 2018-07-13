Sen. Michael Bennet meets with farmers, discusses potential farm bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet met with Colorado farmers on Friday. He discussed a bipartisan farm bill he hopes to get to President Donald Trump by the fall.

"The important thing is -- not only does the content have to be right -- but we have to get this done by September because the [current] farm bill runs out," said Bennet.

Some farmers are concerned about their businesses amid growing trade tensions with countries like China, Canada and Mexico.

Robert Sakata from the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association said that even though Colorado is not a large exporter of produce, if other states do not export their produce, they will flood the U.S. market, which could have a detrimental impact on Colorado farmers.

"International trade is so important, even if we're not doing trade directly," said Sakata.