School bus driver injured in Weld County crash identified

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a school bus that crashed in Weld County on Thursday afternoon has been identified. Bill Shoup, 53, and at least 28 others were injured after the bus he was driving rolled on its side near the intersection of County Roads 49 and 22 northeast of Hudson.

The driver of a flatbed truck, William Carroll, is believed to have caused the crash. He is facing a charge of careless driving causing injury, the Colorado State Patrol said. Carroll admitted to being asleep at the wheel during the crash.

Greeley-Evans School District 6 said the bus was coming back from a day trip to Elitch Gardens in Denver. The students on the bus were from Greeley Central and Northridge high schools.

There were 34 people, including 29 students, on the bus, according to the school district.

The Colorado State Patrol said Thursday that Carroll drifted into oncoming traffic and sideswiped the bus, which left the road, rolled and came to rest on an oil and gas site.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in northern Colorado as well as Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Carroll was not injured in the crash, the Colorado State Patrol said.