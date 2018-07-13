Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Noodles and Company's Mac & Cheese

Cheese Sauce Ingredients:

1 pint cream

6 oz cheese (your choice)

1 T butter

1 T flour

Salt & pepper to taste

Cheese Sauce Preparation:

Mix the butter and flour together in your hand and set aside.

Bring the milk or cream to a low simmer in a thick bottomed pot.

Add the butter/ flour blend.

Stir with a whisk until smooth and slightly thickened (about 5 minutes)

Add the cheese and whisk until smooth

Season to taste

Have fun, taste often and share with your friends.