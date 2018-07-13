Noodles and Company’s Mac & Cheese

Cheese Sauce Ingredients:

1 pint cream

6 oz cheese (your choice)

1 T butter

1 T flour

Salt & pepper to taste

Cheese Sauce Preparation:

Mix the butter and flour together in your hand and set aside.
Bring the milk or cream to a low simmer in a thick bottomed pot.
Add the butter/ flour blend.
Stir with a whisk until smooth and slightly thickened (about 5 minutes)
Add the cheese and whisk until smooth
Season to taste

Have fun, taste often and share with your friends.

