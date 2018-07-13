Noodles and Company's Mac & Cheese
Cheese Sauce Ingredients:
1 pint cream
6 oz cheese (your choice)
1 T butter
1 T flour
Salt & pepper to taste
Cheese Sauce Preparation:
Mix the butter and flour together in your hand and set aside.
Bring the milk or cream to a low simmer in a thick bottomed pot.
Add the butter/ flour blend.
Stir with a whisk until smooth and slightly thickened (about 5 minutes)
Add the cheese and whisk until smooth
Season to taste
Have fun, taste often and share with your friends.AlertMe