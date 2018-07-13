Mother of Lafayette boy whose father tried to kill him speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- A toddler whose father tried to kill him in a car crash in 2016 now has to undergo his second surgery because of injuries from the incident.

For the first time, the toddler's mother has decided to share the family's story on camera.

“It was a lot. It was really hard," Nancy Lopez, the toddler's mother, said.

At 4 years old, Isaiah has been through more challenges than many people deal with in a lifetime.

“No child deserves that," Lopez said. “He had to get emergency surgery. He had to get 20 stitches on his forehead."

Isaiah's father, Nathan Weitzel, intentionally left the him unbuckled and drove a car going over 65 mph into another vehicle. Weitzel was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He told prosecutors he tried to kill his son and did not think he could raise a child.

“I am beyond grateful that my baby’s still alive, but we are still in this hell," Lopez said. “Even though we look normal, we are still dealing with the internal pain that Natan Weitzel caused.”

Isaiah will need another surgery soon and will probably need more surgeries down the road. Lopez will have to leave her job periodically and stay at home to care for her son.

“It felt like we were taking steps backwards and it’s scary," Lopez said. “Knowing that he’s going to need surgery for the rest of his life, because of what his father did, is -- I think -- hard for any mother to endure, let alone a single or a young one.”

Isaiah and Lopez are a family of two. With so many surgeries in Isaiah's future, Lopez is worried all her time off will leave them without money for their needs. If you want to help the pair, click here to visit their GoFundMe site.