Hot off the Grill: Fish Tacos

Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Fish Tacos.

Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

 

  • 4 filets white fish, tilapia, cod, Mahi etc.
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • Salt & pepper
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • 1 lime, zested and juiced
  • Crema
  • Lime wedges
  • Red cabbage, sliced thin
  • Cilantro, chopped
  • 8 corn tortillas
  • 1 avocado, thinly sliced

Instructions

  1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
  2. In a shallow baking dish, whisk together the oil, chili powder, salt, pepper, garlic powders and lime zest and juice.
  3. Place filets into the baking dish turning one to coat the filets.
  4. Place fish onto grill, and cook until flesh is opaque, avoid turning more than once.
  5. Place tortillas onto grill and cook 10 seconds per side to soften.
  6. Remove tortillas and fish from grill. Gently break apart fish into bite size pieces.
  7. To assemble, place fish pieces onto tortillas, and top with, cabbage, sprinkle of cilantro, 1-2 sliced of avocado and finish with a drizzle of crema. Serve with lime wedges on the side.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charred Salsa Verde

 

Ingredients:

 

 

  • 5-6 medium tomatillos, with husks removed
  • 1 white onion, sliced into ½” rings
  • 1 jalapeno, whole
  • 1 poblano pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 limes, zested and juiced
  • 3 tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped

 

Instructions:

 

  1. Heat grill to medium-high heat.
  2. Place tomatillos, onions, jalapeno, and poblano onto grill, grill until charred on all sides.
  3. Remove from everything from the grill, place the poblano into a small ziplock bag and allow skin to steam off.
  4. Remove poblano from bag and remove all the skin.
  5. In a blender, combine tomatillos, peppers, onion rings, garlic, cilantro and lime juice. Feel free to add a little olive oil to increase fluidity if needed. Season with salt and pepper and serve with your favorite chips.

 

 

