Hot off the Grill: Fish Tacos

Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Fish Tacos.
Fish Tacos
Ingredients:
- 4 filets white fish, tilapia, cod, Mahi etc.
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp chili powder
- Salt & pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1 lime, zested and juiced
- Crema
- Lime wedges
- Red cabbage, sliced thin
- Cilantro, chopped
- 8 corn tortillas
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
Instructions
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- In a shallow baking dish, whisk together the oil, chili powder, salt, pepper, garlic powders and lime zest and juice.
- Place filets into the baking dish turning one to coat the filets.
- Place fish onto grill, and cook until flesh is opaque, avoid turning more than once.
- Place tortillas onto grill and cook 10 seconds per side to soften.
- Remove tortillas and fish from grill. Gently break apart fish into bite size pieces.
- To assemble, place fish pieces onto tortillas, and top with, cabbage, sprinkle of cilantro, 1-2 sliced of avocado and finish with a drizzle of crema. Serve with lime wedges on the side.
Charred Salsa Verde
Ingredients:
- 5-6 medium tomatillos, with husks removed
- 1 white onion, sliced into ½” rings
- 1 jalapeno, whole
- 1 poblano pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 limes, zested and juiced
- 3 tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped
Instructions:
- Heat grill to medium-high heat.
- Place tomatillos, onions, jalapeno, and poblano onto grill, grill until charred on all sides.
- Remove from everything from the grill, place the poblano into a small ziplock bag and allow skin to steam off.
- Remove poblano from bag and remove all the skin.
- In a blender, combine tomatillos, peppers, onion rings, garlic, cilantro and lime juice. Feel free to add a little olive oil to increase fluidity if needed. Season with salt and pepper and serve with your favorite chips.
