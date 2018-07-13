DOT records: Truck company involved in school bus crash has ‘conditional’ safety rating

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The truck company involved in a crash with a school bus in Weld County on Thursday has a “conditional” safety rating, records from the United States Department of Transportation show.

William Carroll, 36, of Littleton is facing a charge of careless driving causing injury, the Colorado State Patrol said. He was driving a Roadsafe Traffic Systems truck during the crash.

At least 29 people were injured after Carroll admitted to falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into the bus near the intersection of County Roads 49 and 22 northeast of Hudson on Thursday afternoon.

Carroll was driving a vehicle registered to Roadsafe Traffic Systems Inc. at the time. According to DOT records, the company has been involved in three crashes involving injuries during the last two years. The company was involved in an additional 12 crashes in which a vehicle had to be towed during that time period. It was not involved in any fatal crashes. Records do not specify whether Roadsafe was the responsible party in the crashes.

Additionally, the DOT listed Roadsafe’s safety rating as “conditional” as of Thursday. The company received the rating on Dec. 10, 2017 after undergoing a compliance review on Oct. 20, 2017.

The circumstances that led to the review are not reported. However, the U.S. DOT says reasons can include: poor compliance, safety and accountability (CSA) scores, a carrier’s request to change a safety rating, a major accident, an investigation of potential safety regulations violations, a complaint investigation or other evidence of safety violations.

Greeley-Evans School District 6 said the school bus was coming back from a day trip to Elitch Gardens in Denver. The students on the bus were from Greeley Central and Northridge high schools.

There were 34 people, including 29 students, on the bus, according to the school district.

The Colorado State Patrol said Thursday that Carroll drifted into oncoming traffic and sideswiped the bus, which left the road, rolled and came to rest on an oil and gas site.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in northern Colorado as well as Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Carroll was not injured in the crash, the Colorado State Patrol said. The bus driver, a 53-year-old Greeley man, and another adult employee were listed in serious condition.