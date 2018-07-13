Chuck E. Cheese’s jumps on ‘Pay Your Age’ bandwagon after Build-A-Bear fiasco

DENVER — Chuck E. Cheese’s is jumping on the “Pay Your Age” bandwagon after Thursday’s fiasco at Build-A-Bear stores across the country.

Huge crowds forced Build-A-Bear to cancel its “Pay Your Age” event. Customers were told they could pay their current age for any make-your-own bear.

But the larger-than-expected crowds caused long lines and safety concerns, and left many customers empty-handed.

Build-A-Bear said it gave a $15 voucher to customers waiting in lines.

On Friday morning, Chuck E. Cheese’s said parents can pay their child’s age to get 30 minutes of All You Can Play.

The offer is available only Friday at participating locations where the Play Pass is available. And the maximum is $9 for 30 minutes.