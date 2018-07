Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrating 20 Years of Magic with Harry Potter

Join Tattered Cover Book Store as they celebrate 20 Years of Magic with Harry Potter. Enjoy self paced activities, Harry Potter trivia, and more! This event is free to attend, but space is limited and registration is required.

Saturday, July 28, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tattered Cover Colfax Avenue

https://www.tatteredcover.com/celebrating-20-years-magic-harry-potter