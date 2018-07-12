Video shows RTD light rail train dragging man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Surveillance video from an RTD light rail station shows a man being dragged by a train in early 2017.

The incident happened on March 19, 2017 at the Colfax at Auraria Station.

Video from the platform surveillance cameras, obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2, shows the man being dragged between the train platform and the outer edge of the train until he hits a wheelchair ramp and ends up on the sidewalk.

The man was transported to the hospital following the incident. He now wants RTD to help him pay for his medical bills.

RTD said the man was in an area that is difficult for the train conductor to see when he disembarked. RTD said it has introduced new training to help prevent a similar incident in the future.