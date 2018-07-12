Cooler temperatures, return of rain, thunderstorms to Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thursday is the best chance of rain and thunderstorms this week in Denver and along the Front Range.

The combination of a cold front and a surge of monsoon moisture will increase the rain chances.

The day will start with sunshine, then there's a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heavy rainfall is possible.

Highs will slip to the upper 80s along the Front Range with mountain highs ranging from 75 to 85 degrees.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday is 30 percent in the afternoon with Front Range highs against at 89 degrees.

Saturday is drier in between monsoon surges.

Another surge of monsoon moisture and a cold front arrive Sunday through Tuesday with afternoon thunderstorms.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.