× Summer Skincare

Beauty expert Mickey Williams from Share The Glam tells us about some ways to find light-weight, multi-tasking, stay put beauty and also a new treatment that just gets rid of sweaty pits all together.

No Shine, SPF Tinted Primer? Yes there truly is an all-in-one formula that mattifies, protects, is loaded with anti-oxidants like infused green tea, and has a tint that works on most skin tones. Use it under makeup or alone. TiZO is your summer bestie!

TiZO 3 Available on Amazon.com $41.99

Did you know there is a way to permanently stop wetness and odor under your arms at your local doc’s office or med spa? I’m not talking about Botox; nope this is permanent and typically only takes one treatment! Oh, and a little added benefit is that it stops hair growth as well. Um, sign me up… I got to watch Real Housewives of NY Joe Gorga get the treatment at Union Square Derm. I’m going next week and can’t wait.

MiraDRY varying price on facility and region. Check out website for a location near you.

Air Dry then fluff-

Step away form the blow dryer and air-dry baby. This spray works as a detailing, light-weight styler. Second day hair isn’t a problem. Use a little dry shampoo if roots get flat.

Shu Umera Wonder Worker $33 $33 online and in salons

Lips that WILL NOT QUIT

Seriously, these lip inks are non-stop. So non-stop you need makeup remover to get them off. We just wish they came in more shades. TIP: Use a lip primer before application to create a smoother looking lip and application.

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Lip Ink $6.99 @target

No More Raccoon Eyes

Loreal Double Extend Beauty Tubes $10.95