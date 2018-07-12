× Summer Flea

It’s time for the Summer Flea! Get your shop, eat and drink on to kick-off summer at theDenver Flea, being held for a second time at the Denver Rock Drill in the RiNo/Cole neighborhood July 13-15, 2018.

The Summer Flea weekend kicks off with the first-ever Talking Heads and Tacos Party on Friday night, July 13, from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and include four drink tickets and entry into the Flea all weekend long. Fleaks who are 21-and-over will enjoy tacos from some favorite Denver spots, live music from Talking Heads tribute band Little Creatures, and shopping with Flea vendors in advance of the Flea opening. Tickets can be purchased here and can be used on Saturday and Sunday for re-entry.

The Flea continues on Saturday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased online and at the door (tickets valid for both days, so come-and-go as you please). Children 12 and under are free.

Cocktail recipes:

El Maestro

Ingredients

1.5 oz Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila (Flea sponsor!)

1.5 oz Teakoe High Tide Hibiscus Tea (Flea vendor!)

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 oz SImple Syrup

A few dashes of Strongwater’s Wildfire Pepper Lime Cocktail Bitters (to taste) (Flea vendor!)

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a glass, add ice. Can also be batched in advanced, and then served over ice, for easy serving and Flea-like summer fun!

The Big Whoop

Ingredients

1.5 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey (which you can buy at Molly’s Spirits, for a $2 off Flea ticket code!) (Also, Flea sponsor!)

1.5 oz Teakoe Front Porch Peach Tea (Flea vendor!)

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

A few dashes of Strongwater’s Tamer Ginger Citrus Bitters (to taste) (Flea vendor!)

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a glass, add ice. Can also be batched in advanced, and then served over ice, for easy serving and Flea-like summer fun!