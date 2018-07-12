Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whole Foods shows us how to make Poke Bowls.

Traditional Ahi Poke

Ingredients

2 teaspoons dried wakame, soaked in hot water, drained

16 oz raw sahimi-grade tuna, cut into ½ inch dice

3 oz sweet onion, cut into ¼ inch dice

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon white and black sesame seeds, mixed and toasted

2 tablespoons Tamari sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil, tasted

Togarashi to taste

Kosher salt to taste

2 cups steamed rice, recommended Japanese sushi rice

Furikake to taste

Method

Place wakame in a bowl and add boiling water; soak for 5 minutes. Drain liquid. Chop wakame and set aside.

In a large bowl, add tuna, onion, scallion, sesame seeds, tamari and sesame oil. Season with togarashi and salt to taste. Let mixture sit at room temperature for 10 minutes to absorb the flavors.

Serve on top of steamed rice.

Other variations and additions for a Poke:

Proteins:

Shrimp (cooked)

Salmon

Octopus (cooked)

Halibut

Scallop

Tobiko, masago, salmon roe

Fruits and Vegetables:

Avocado

Edemame

Cucumber

Radish

Peppers (sweet and hot)

Fava

Asparagus

Mango

Lychee

Watermelon

Pickled vegetables:

Ginger

Kimchi

Jalapenos

Sauces:

Unagi sauce

Yuzu Kosho sauce

Ponzu sauce

Spicy Mayo

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons Sriracha

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

Salt, to taste

Method

Mix all ingredients together. Adjust Sriracha to taste.