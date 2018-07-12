Poke Bowls

Posted 9:56 am, July 12, 2018, by

Whole Foods shows us how to make Poke Bowls.

Traditional Ahi Poke

 

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons dried wakame, soaked in hot water, drained
  • 16 oz raw sahimi-grade tuna, cut into ½ inch dice
  • 3 oz sweet onion, cut into ¼ inch dice
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon white and black sesame seeds, mixed and toasted
  • 2 tablespoons Tamari sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil, tasted
  • Togarashi to taste
  • Kosher salt to taste
  • 2 cups steamed rice, recommended Japanese sushi rice
  • Furikake to taste

 

Method

 

Place wakame in a bowl and add boiling water; soak for 5 minutes. Drain liquid. Chop wakame and set aside.

 

In a large bowl, add tuna, onion, scallion, sesame seeds, tamari and sesame oil. Season with togarashi and salt to taste. Let mixture sit at room temperature for 10 minutes to absorb the flavors.

 

Serve on top of steamed rice.

 

Other variations and additions for a Poke:

Proteins:

  • Shrimp (cooked)
  • Salmon
  • Octopus (cooked)
  • Halibut
  • Scallop
  • Tobiko, masago, salmon roe

Fruits and Vegetables:

  • Avocado
  • Edemame
  • Cucumber
  • Radish
  • Peppers (sweet and hot)
  • Fava
  • Asparagus
  • Mango
  • Lychee
  • Watermelon

Pickled vegetables:

  • Ginger
  • Kimchi
  • Jalapenos

Sauces:

  • Unagi sauce
  • Yuzu Kosho sauce
  • Ponzu sauce

 

Spicy Mayo

 

Ingredients

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons Sriracha
  • 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
  • Salt, to taste

 

Method

Mix all ingredients together. Adjust Sriracha to taste.  

AlertMe