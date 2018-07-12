Whole Foods shows us how to make Poke Bowls.
Traditional Ahi Poke
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons dried wakame, soaked in hot water, drained
- 16 oz raw sahimi-grade tuna, cut into ½ inch dice
- 3 oz sweet onion, cut into ¼ inch dice
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon white and black sesame seeds, mixed and toasted
- 2 tablespoons Tamari sauce
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil, tasted
- Togarashi to taste
- Kosher salt to taste
- 2 cups steamed rice, recommended Japanese sushi rice
- Furikake to taste
Method
Place wakame in a bowl and add boiling water; soak for 5 minutes. Drain liquid. Chop wakame and set aside.
In a large bowl, add tuna, onion, scallion, sesame seeds, tamari and sesame oil. Season with togarashi and salt to taste. Let mixture sit at room temperature for 10 minutes to absorb the flavors.
Serve on top of steamed rice.
Other variations and additions for a Poke:
Proteins:
- Shrimp (cooked)
- Salmon
- Octopus (cooked)
- Halibut
- Scallop
- Tobiko, masago, salmon roe
Fruits and Vegetables:
- Avocado
- Edemame
- Cucumber
- Radish
- Peppers (sweet and hot)
- Fava
- Asparagus
- Mango
- Lychee
- Watermelon
Pickled vegetables:
- Ginger
- Kimchi
- Jalapenos
Sauces:
- Unagi sauce
- Yuzu Kosho sauce
- Ponzu sauce
Spicy Mayo
Ingredients
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons Sriracha
- 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
- Salt, to taste
Method
Mix all ingredients together. Adjust Sriracha to taste.