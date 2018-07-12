Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had a special guest on a mission to spread the word that each of us has the power to give the gift of life. her passion for tissue and organ donation was shared back in April during National Donation Life Month, when she was crowned. Mrs. Colorado International 2018. This month she'll Compete for the title of Mrs. International 2018! Apeaksha Raina joined us to share more about the pageant and her platform.

You can find her page at facebook.com/Apeaksha.Raina.7.

To learn more about the pageant... Visit mrsinternational.com.