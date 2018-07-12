Multiple injured in Weld County school bus crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple people have been injured in a school bus crash in Weld County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Roads 49 and 24, northeast of Hudson.

Greeley-Evans School District 6 confirmed that the bus was coming back from a day trip to Elitch Gardens in Denver. A spokesperson for the district could not confirm whether the bus is the district’s.

Colorado State Patrol said the school bus collided with a truck. The agency said there are reports of minor injuries, with one or two possible severe injuries.

Deputies along with surrounding agencies responding to a crash on WCR 49 & WCR 24 3/4 with reports of multiple injuries. PIO is en route. Updates here. — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) July 12, 2018

