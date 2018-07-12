Multiple injured in Weld County school bus crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple people have been injured in a school bus crash in Weld County Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened near the intersection of County Roads 49 and 24, northeast of Hudson.
Greeley-Evans School District 6 confirmed that the bus was coming back from a day trip to Elitch Gardens in Denver. A spokesperson for the district could not confirm whether the bus is the district’s.
Colorado State Patrol said the school bus collided with a truck. The agency said there are reports of minor injuries, with one or two possible severe injuries.
This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.
For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.AlertMe