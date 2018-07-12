There is a new film in theaters this Friday the the whole family is going to love. That's "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation." Check out this segment as Producer Colleen gets another round of selfie love from Selena Gomez.AlertMe
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
-
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
-
Only $39 for 2 Nights at The Plaza Hotel & Casino™ in Las Vegas plus a FREE $50 Dining Advantage® promotional e-gift card
-
Gas prices could jump 14 percent this summer, forecast says
-
Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes
-
$53 a day: North Carolina teacher posts paycheck on Facebook to draw attention to teacher pay
-
-
A-List Look: 3 Summer Beauty Ideas
-
Plan your family vacation now
-
Father drowns saving twin daughters in Atlantic Ocean
-
Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Festival
-
12-year-old flies to Bali after stealing mom’s credit card
-
-
Happi Headware
-
Take a luxury trip to Hawaii for less than $50
-
Couples prepare for the worst after Estes Park fire