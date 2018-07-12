× Great Divide Brewing Company creates beer with musician GRiZ

For the second year in a row, Great Divide Brewing Company is creating a beer with chart-topping musician GRiZ. This year, Chasing The Golden Hour will be available for purchase at GRiZ’s sold-out shows at Red Rocks on July 13th and July 14th for the first time.

In addition to Red Rocks, the beer will be sold at the Gothic Theater and Larimer Lounge as well as the Ogden Theater, where GRiZ will perform a live rehearsal on July 12th. It will also be available on draft and to-go in custom crowlers at both Great Divide tap rooms starting Wednesday, July 11th.