Denver police searching for man suspected of killing teen in Capitol Hill

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said it needs assistance finding a man investigators believe is connected to the fatal stabbing of a teenager in North Capitol Hill earlier this month.

19-year-old Auviauntea Lescan Mique Evans is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 17-year-old Reese Grant-Cobb, who was killed on July 1.

Evans is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 lbs.

According to DPD, officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside the Bourbon Grill at the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street late on the night of July 1.

Officers found Reese Grant-Cobb had been assaulted and stabbed. He died from his injuries.

DPD says multiple people were involved in the assault.

Grant-Cobb, pictured below, played football at East High School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. A tip can be made anonymously by calling: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.