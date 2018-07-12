A break from the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers & thunderstorms will be around the Front Range and Denver this evening. The storms will be scattered meaning not everyone benefits from the rain. Some of the storms may contain gusty wind, small hail and brief heavy rain. And, temperatures are noticeably cooler thanks to the clouds rolling in.

Tomorrow will bring another round of scattered storms. Again, not everyone gets the rain. But, temperatures will stay in the 80s as a result of the storms.

We return to the 90s over the weekend. However, it will be low 90s not the scorching mid to upper 90s of late. And, there may be an isolated storm or two, but overall it looks dry.

We get to cool down again early next week with better storms chances in the forecast for Monday & Tuesday.

