Big honor for small Colorado library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARIMER COUNTY — A tiny community library along the Colorado-Wyoming State line just received a huge grant to help upgrade its facility.

The Red Feather Lakes Library was one of three libraries (out of 74) around the world to receive a $100,000 grant.

The grant was provided by EBSCO Information Services to convert the library to solar energy.

EBSCO is the leading provider of research databases, e-journals, magazine subscriptions, e-books and discovery services to libraries across the world, according to Red Feather Lakes Library.

“We are thrilled we were even considered!” said Creed Kidd, the library’s Director. “[This] allows us to have green power”.

The grant money will help create a solar array for the library — providing it with back up power services and back up internet services.

The library figures all of this will be installed sometime in 2019.

To learn more about the beautiful community of Red Feather Lakes, click here. It’s only a 2 hour drive from Denver!

If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.