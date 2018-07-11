× Woman arrested in attack of 92-year-old man beaten with concrete block, told ‘go back to your own country’

LOS ANGELES — A woman has been arrested in the investigation of the beating of a 92-year-old man in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says detectives took 30-year-old Laquisha Jones into custody late Tuesday in Los Angeles and booked her into jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodolfo Rodriguez was beaten around 7:30 p.m. July 4 on a sidewalk in the unincorporated Willowbrook area.

A witness made a video of Rodriguez moments later as he sat on the ground dazed, his face bloodied. The witness said the assailant struck him several times on the head with a brick. Three or four men reportedly also joined the attack.

He had traveled from Michoacan, Mexico, to visit his family in Willowbrook, California, a city in Los Angeles County, his grandson Erik Mendoza said.

He makes the trip about twice a year, and takes a walk through the neighborhood every day after lunch, Mendoza said. “Everyone in the neighborhood knows him already,” he said.

Rodriguez said he was walking to a nearby park on Wednesday when he passed a woman and a little girl. Without warning, the woman assaulted him, he said, hitting him with a concrete block and enlisting a group of men to join in beating him.

“I didn’t even bump into her kid,” Rodriguez said. “I just passed her and she pushed me and she hit me until she was done.”

Misbel Borjas was driving by when she saw the woman hitting Rodriguez repeatedly in the head with a concrete block, she said.

“I heard her saying, go back to your country, go back to Mexico,” she said by phone. “When I tried to videotape her with my cell phone, she threw that same concrete block, tried to hit my car.”

The Sheriff’s Department says the motive remains unknown.

Jones remains jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Rodriguez’s medical costs.