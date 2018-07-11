Westminster hopes murals will spruce up neighborhood, get drivers to slow down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- An effort to revitalize an older part of Westminster and keep people safe is now underway. A group of artists is painting murals around 73rd Avenue.

The goal is to spruce up that part of town, also known as Westminster's art district. One mural is at a crosswalk, another in the middle of the street and another at an intersection.

“There’s not one word that could just describe it," Kerrisa Rice said. "Our jaws kind of dropped. I think that the community needs it. It’s something that will be a lasting memory, and it’s something that brings joy, happiness. It brings creativity to the old art district of Westminster.”

The goal is to help the area of town look nice, but the city also wants drivers to slow down.

“I am hoping that the art will create a little bit of confusion so that cars would have to slow down," someone who worked on the project said. “People are making right turns without really looking whether there were pedestrians.”