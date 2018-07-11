Video shows city of Denver throwing away homeless person’s property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A video shows a Denver Public Works crew throwing away a homeless person's belongings on Monday.

In the video, homeless advocates say it shows the city illegally throwing away a shopping cart full of a homeless person's property near Lawrence Street and Park Avenue.

The group says the city is supposed to put items into storage but the video shows workers throwing it into a trash truck instead. The city says it only stores items as long as they do not pose a health or safety risk.

However, the city said it removed it because it was unattended and in the public right-of-way. They also say crews found feces, needles, and homemade weapons in the belongings.

Currently, Denver has more than 2,000 cubic feet of belongings being held in storage waiting for people to pick up.