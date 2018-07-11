Unique Summer Salads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mount Vernon Canyon Club is opening up their lunch buffets on Wednesdays and Thursdays to the public through the end of August.

Lunch At The Club

Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (limited time only, through Aug. 31)

Mount Vernon Canyon Club, 24933 Clubhouse Circle, Golden CO 80401

Cost: $20 for non-members; $10 for members

Mashed Potato Salad

To make the potatoes:

5 each Medium sized russet potatoes

1 cup Whole Milk

4 oz Butter

1 T Sea Salt

1 tsp White Pepper

Peel the potatoes and cut them into thirds.

In a medium sized sauce pan boil the potatoes starting with cold salted water until they are easily pierced with a knife.

Run the potatoes thru a food mill or ricer for a nice smooth consistency.

Mix in the butter, milk, salt and pepper.

To finish the salad:

1 cup Sour cream

½ cup Mayonnaise

1 cup Chopped Bacon

½ cup Minced Chives

1 T Cider Vinegar

Let the mashed potatoes cool for 10 minutes.

Add the sour cream, mayonnaise, bacon, chives and cider vinegar to the mashed potatoes.

Fold the ingredients into the mashed potatoes to evenly distribute them.

Hold the salad in the refrigerator to cool for service.