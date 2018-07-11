Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Big Eat, Denver’s annual showcase of independent restaurants, not only kicks off Slow Food Nations, but also celebrates another banner year for the Denver dining scene. Enjoy bites and sips from over 60 of Denver's best restaurants under the canopy of The Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tickets support EatDenver's efforts to strengthen the independent restaurant community and elevate the dining scene through collaboration.

The Big Eat presented by EatDenver

July 12, 6-9 p.m.

The Galleria at Denver Performing Arts Complex

Cost: $65

Warm Cider Sauerkraut & Bison Sausage

Acreage by Stem Cider

Chef Daniel Asher

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 Head, organic green cabbage

1 Tblsp sea salt

2 Tblsp raw apple cider vinegar

When Cooking:

1C Stem Off Dry Cider

2 Tblsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tblsp caraway seeds

Method:

Cut cabbage into fine shreds.

Place in large stainless bowl & add sea salt. Massage the cabbage with salt for about 10 minutes to activate the brine process and cabbage will soften. Add apple cider vinegar and toss again until coated. Place cabbage mixture in clean sterilized mason jar and cover loosely with lid & cheesecloth.

Let jar sit at room temp for 3 days, checking to make sure cabbage is submerged in liquid. This ensures a safe fermentation process.

(You can also begin with a top quality kraut such as locally produced Ozuke)

On stovetop:

Heat a medium sized sauté pan and add caraway seeds. Let toast in dry pan until aroma is activated. Add olive oil & stir. When oil is hot and shimmering, caraway seeds should “bloom” and infuse into oil. Let cook for a few minutes and stir seeds with spoon to avoid burning.

Add kraut mixture, then Stem Cider. Cook until cabbage is hot and steaming. Grill bison sausage and allow to steam-cook with kraut until hot. Serve in good company with Stem Cider and stoneground mustard!