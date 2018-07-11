Grass fire near Bennett 100 percent contained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- A grass fire that burned in rural Arapahoe County was 100 percent contained as of just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The fire had threatened structures and forced evacuations near the 5400 block of South Tom Bay Road, according to the Araphahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The 108-acre fire was south of Interstate 70 near Bennett.

It was accidentally caused by agricultural equipment, according to South Metro Fire officials.

Authorities had issued a mandatory evacuation for residents within a quarter-mile radius of the fire with pre-evacuations going out to those within a half-mile radius.

The Arapahoe County Eastern Service Center at 4405 S. County Road 129 in Bennett was open to evacuees.

Firefighters will remain on scene for several more hours to continue putting out the fire.