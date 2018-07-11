Spring Fire 83 percent contained, at least 145 homes burned

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The massive Spring Fire in southern Colorado is now 83 percent contained. As of Wednesday evening, the fire had burned 107,967 acres, according to officials. It is the third largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The fire started June 27 five miles east of Fort Garland in Costilla County. It is burning in both Costilla and Huerfano Counties.

Previous estimates put the number of homes burned at 132. With the addition of two new assessments including Wagon Creek and Sange de Cristo Ranches, the total number of destroyed homes has increased to 145.

One man is in custody and facing arson charges for starting the fire.

There were 1,481 firefighters on scene as of Wednesday.

Highway 160 reopened to the public on July 7.

RELATED: Huerfano County evacuee information or call 719-695-9604

RELATED: Costilla County evacuee information or call 719-480-8719