Cooler temperatures, chance of rain arrives Thursday after another blazing hot day

DENVER -- Temperatures reached at least 90 degrees in Denver for the 30th time this year on Wednesday.

It's the earliest the city has recorded that many days with a high at or above 90 degrees. Wednesday's high was 96.

#cowx it was another scorcher in Denver as we reached 90 degrees but a break from the heat along with rain is possible in the coming days pic.twitter.com/MbXWylMRi9 — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) July 11, 2018

Relief is on the way thanks to two cold fronts.

The first arrives on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The cold front might not slide through until the afternoon, which could allow the temperature to reach 90 degrees again.

But in the wake of the cold front, temperatures will be in the 80s with more rain on Friday.

It will heat back into the 90s with only isolated storms over the weekend. Another shot of cooler 80s arrives on Monday into Tuesday with more showers and thunderstorms.

The rain will not be widespread with only scattered showers and thunderstorms.

However, some of the storms might contain pockets of heavy rain. It's will help break the heat (even if just for a few days) and give much-needed moisture.

