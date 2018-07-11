New virtual-reality arcade opens in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The Mile High City has a new virtual reality arcade and it opened to the public this week at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

The museum calls it a ‘pop-up experience’. The arcade features more than 10 games ranging from beginner to expert.

The games include Google Earth VR, Beat Saber, V-Racer Hoverbike, Mars Odyssey, Plank Not Included, Eagle Flight, Job Simulator, Eleven: Table Tennis, Sea of Memories and Glider Island.

Tickets cost $10 a person. The arcade is open at the museum daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.