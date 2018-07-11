Man on honeymoon dies after crashing into wife in freak zip line accident

ROATAN, Honduras — A newlywed Israeli man crashed into his wife while zip lining in Honduras, killing him and leaving his wife seriously injured, Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports.

“The girl stayed halfway on the cable and the guy came from behind and hit her up there,” fire chief Wilmer Guerrero told the Spanish-language La Prensa.

Egael Tishman, 24, and Shif Fanken, 27, were on a cruise that stopped in Roatan, and they decided to go for a zip line adventure over the treetops Thursday afternoon.

Fanken got stuck about halfway through, and her husband soon slammed into her, the fire chief told the Washington Post.

Both were conscious at the hospital despite suffering multiple serious injuries, but Tishman eventually died, perhaps of a brain hemorrhage.

His body was being flown back to Israel for burial. Fanken was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, reports the Forward.

More From Newser: