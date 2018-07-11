Group of veterans meets every month for 20 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE TREE, Colo. -- On the second Wednesday of every month for the last 20 years, a group of veterans ranging from World War II to Vietnam have met, talked and broken bread.

It’s a gathering of minds, hearts and memories at a Lone Tree breakfast joint.

Veterans from North Africa, Italy, Normandy, Chosin Reservoir and Khe Sanh all meet up.

There was a special visitor on Wednesday as Sarah Childs, a cadet at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, met with the veterans.

She's looking forward to the day the baton is handed to her. One of her relatives, Claire Chennault, founded and commanded the famous Flying Tigers squadron at the beginning of World War II.

