Full-strength beer and wine likely to be allowed in Denver parks in 2019

DENVER -- Starting in January, the rules surrounding alcohol in Denver’s parks are likely to change.

On Wednesday evening, Denver’s Parks and Recreation advisory board passed a recommendation making revisions to the alcohol policy.

Currently, people are only allowed to consume 3.2 percent alcohol-by-volume beer in Denver parks.

The new rules would allow park patrons to possess and consume full-strength beer in cups or cans. No glass containers, including bottles or growlers, would be allowed.

The revision would also allow wine into parks for the first time. Wine bottles, however, would be prohibited.

According to the city, boxed wine would be allowed, as well as wine in cans or wine that has been transferred to another non-glass container.

“Public consumption will now include wine and beer only, not hard liquor. And that is generally the change that would affect most individuals,” said Happy Haynes, executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation.

The other major change relates to events in parks that require a permit.

“Prior to this, there were different rules in every situation and for all kinds of different events and it was very confusing, particularly to those hosting events [knowing] which rules applied to them and which ones didn’t,” Haynes said.

Moving forward, all permitted events in all parks across Denver will be subject to the same rules. They will also be allowed to sell hard liquor for the first time.

“We already have a lot of issues in our parks and a lot of concern about what if we have a policy that allows even more alcohol and hard liquor to be sold at events -- what that will do to impact the neighborhoods,” Cheesman Park resident Kathleen Rust said.

The revisions now rest in the hands of Haynes. She said she will likely approve them. If approved, the changes will go into effect Jan. 1.