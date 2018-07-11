Family remembers Colorado veteran killed in motorcycle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- On June 25, 78-year-old Ray Hall was on his way to the Northglenn Recreation Center on a route he followed five times a week. However, during what would be his final trip, he was hit by a vehicle on Grant Street just south of 120th Avenue.

Hall died a few days later. The other driver, who stayed at the scene, is not facing charges.

Hall served 12 years in the Air Force. On July 20, he will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery with full military honors.

The family has established a GoFundMe Page. Any extra money collected will go to the non-profit organization “Biker in Distress."