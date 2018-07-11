× Another scorcher today then a push of Monsoon moisture

Expect another hot day today at 96 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The record high is 102 in 1954. Skies stay sunny.

The Mountains start sunny then isolated thunderstorms develop and move in reverse from east to west instead of west to east. Highs 95-95.

Two pushes of Monsoon moisture are in my forecast. The first small push is Thursday-Friday. The 2nd is Sunday-Tuesday.

Afternoon thunderstorms are likely in the Mountains and Front Range both days. Highs cool 85-90.

Saturday is a touch drier and warmer at 94. Afternoon thunderstorms return Sunday afternoon, 90.

Afternoon thunderstorms are likely Monday-Tuesday. Cooler highs in the 80s.

