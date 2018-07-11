All mandatory evacuations lifted for Lake Christine Fire

BASALT, Colo. — All mandatory evacuation orders issued because of the Lake Christine Fire near Basalt have been lifted.

The Eagle County Sheriff said Wednesday evening that checkpoints for residents will remain in place throughout the night.

#LakeChristineFire – All mandatory evacs have now been lifted. All residents on Cedar Dr can go home tonight. Checkpoints will remain in place thru the night and will require re-entry tags or ID.

All residents are asked to remain on pre-evacuation alert if conditions change. — Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) July 12, 2018

Three homes have been destroyed by the fire and it has burned 6,345 acres. The fire is 49 percent contained with 339 people fighting it.

Authorities say the fire started July 3 after two people at a Basalt shooting range used tracer bullets, which illuminate the path of fired bullets.

The use of the bullets is banned under current fire restrictions in Eagle County.

Felony arrest warrants have been issued against Richard Miller, 23, and Allison Marcus, 22, both of El Jebel.

They each face two counts of fourth-degree arson and igniting a fire in a forest in violation of a fire ban.

The arson charge has a maximum penalty of six years in prison. Violating the fire ban could result up to 18 months in prison. Bail has been set at $7,500 for both.

District Attorney Bruce Brown said he will seek restitution for firefighting costs and the value of three homes that have been destroyed.