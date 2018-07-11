7-Eleven giving out free Slurpees on July 11

DENVER — Free Slurpees will be given out at select 7-Eleven stores on Wednesday to celebrate 7-Eleven Day.

A free small Slurpee can be obtained from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating stores, while supplies last.

An estimated 9 million Slurpees will be given out, the chain estimates.

Besides traditional offerings, 7-Eleven will introduce a new limited-edition flavor: Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

The chain celebrates its 91st anniversary this year. It was founded in 1927.

The chain has been hosting a free Slurpee day since 2002.