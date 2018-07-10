Washington officer stops to pick up fallen American flag on Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- A police officer in Washington was seen on a home surveillance camera picking up an American flag that had fallen to the ground.

The officer is seen stopping his vehicle on the Fourth of July in Marysville, Washington, and walking up to a flag that was attached to a home, KCPQ reports.

The flag's attachment broke, leaving the flag partially dragging on the ground.

The officer tried to put the flag back in the holder, but when that didn't work, he rolled it up and placed it against the home instead of having it drag on the ground.

Homeowner Ben Rieman watched the video when he found the flag rolled up. He shared the video on a local community Facebook page, and it went viral.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump posted video of the gesture on his Instagram account.

"Beautiful — thank you to our GREAT law enforcement officers, for all you do, 24/7/365!" the caption read.