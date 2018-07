GOLDEN, Colo. — A vehicle fire shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Golden on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon on Tuesday at exit 259, which is near the C-470 interchange, after an RV that was pulling a Jeep caught on fire, the Colorado State Patrol said.

No further information was immediately available from authorities.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

The eastbound lanes remain open.