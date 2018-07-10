× Sun safety tips

Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician, and Director of Product Development for MyChelle Dermaceuticals shares some of her favorite tried-and-true tips for looking great and staying safe while in and out of the summer sun:

Plan around the sun. Schedule outdoor activities for early morning and late afternoon when the sun is lower in the sky. Peek UVA/UVB rays are from 10 am – 4 pm daily.

Go Natural! Look for mineral-based sun care containing Zinc Oxide and/or Titanium Dioxide. Each year, an estimated 14,000 tons of sunscreen washes off swimmers’ bodies, devastating delicate eco-systems and contributing to the current global bleaching event. Avoid using marine-toxic ingredients including: Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Butylparaben, Retinyl Palmitate and 4-methylbenzylidene camphor. These chemicals never biodegrade and have the ability to cause irreparable damage to sea life.

SPF level specifies the amount of time you can spend in the sun without burning, not how strong a product is. An SPF 30 is not tougher than an SPF 15; it just means you won’t need to reapply it as often.

Reapply. Sunscreen doesn’t last forever so it is important to reapply sun protection regularly and even more frequently if swimming or sweating. Make sure and follow the manufacturer specific directions and reapply accordingly.

Don’t forgot to apply SPF to the eye area, and your ears. Many skin cancers occur on the ears and round the eyes which protrude outward and the surrounding delicate skin tends to attract more harmful UV rays.

Complete the look. Wear wide-brimmed hats, UV-filtering sunglasses and clothing with 30+UFP protection.

How do you go about finding the best sunscreen for you and your family? The answer is clear: Choose natural, physical sunscreen (Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide) that is safe for you and safe for the environment.