DENVER — A semi-trailer fire shutdown southbound Interstate 25 at Arapahoe Road Tuesday afternoon.

This the scene South Metro Firefighters are contending with on southbound I-25 between Arapahoe and Dry Creek. https://t.co/G7A1dXpnoE — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 10, 2018

The fire was first reported via tweet by South Metro Fire Rescue at 5:20 p.m.

Southbound I-25 is CLOSED south of Arapahoe Road due to a semi fire. RTD Light Rail is also shut down due to heavy flames. No injuries reported, expect significant travel delays in the area. Firefighters actively battling the fire. pic.twitter.com/oPMiCRPom9 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 10, 2018

RTD is also shut down due to the heavy flames as of 5:35 p.m. – the E, F, R line service is suspended south of Dry Creek station.

E, F, R line service is suspended between Arapahoe and Dry Creek stations due to vehicle fire on I-25 southbound. Fire Dept on scene, we'll update when service resumes. Expect delays on E, F, R along the entire line. — RTD (@RideRTD) July 10, 2018

There are no injuries reported, according to the department, and drivers should expect extended delays.