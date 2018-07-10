Reward offered for information about who shot, killed 2 mountain goats on Quandary Peak

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Investigators are offering a reward for information after two mountain goats were found shot and killed on Quandary Peak Trail near Breckenridge on July 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

The two goats, young males between 1 and 2 years old, were found dead about 2.8 miles up the trail on Quandary Peak near Breckenridge, a statement from Parks and Wildlife said.

CPW officers are looking for information from anyone hiking Quandary Peak on July 2 or July 3 who may have seen something. A $1,000 reward is being offered.

“We ask that anyone who was near the summit of Quandary Peak Tuesday help us locate those responsible for this egregious poaching,” said Tom Davies, District Wildlife Manager with CPW. “Killing a mountain goat in this manner is a felony, and these poachers can face jail time, license suspensions and fines that can reach over $20,000 per animal.”

Anyone with information can contact CPW’s Operation Game Thief website or call 877-265-6648.

“Quandary Peak is a well-traveled, popular 14er, and we hope someone active on the trail during a busy holiday week can help us find the party or parties responsible,” said Davies.