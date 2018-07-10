Relief from the heat on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today was the 29th day in Denver with a temperatures at or above 90 degrees so far this year. On average Denver will record about 42 days with readings at 90 degrees or higher. We are slightly ahead of last year with hot afternoons. And, we have another one coming on Wednesday which will put us at 30 days.

There are a couple of cold fronts on the way to break the heat. We are not expecting the temperatures to drastically drop by 10 or 20 degrees. However, we are forecasting a couple of coming days to dip out of the 90s and into the mid to upper 80s. Again, it's not a huge cool down, but it will help.

And, with those cold fronts we also get some much needed rain. The chances will still be scattered meaning not everyone gets rain. But, there will be some good soaking showers around on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday. That's 5 out of the next 7 days...I like those odds!

