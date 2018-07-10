× Packz 4 Kidz – now through August 1st

Who: Kenzi’s Kidz

What: Packz for Kidz

When: now through August 1st, phone bank August 1st

Where: See list of drop off locations in link below

FOX31 is proud to support this year’s Packz 4 Kidz campaign as part of the Kenzi’s Kidz program. Donate today and support their mission of supplying school supplies to children in need.

Packz4Kidz has grown and not only serves families in the Kenzi’s Kidz program but serves any child in need of new school supplies. As a former teacher for Denver Public Schools, our Founder saw first-hand children arriving on the first day of school without the necessary supplies to be successful and feel like everyone else. It is our goal this year to provide 1,500 low-income children with new backpacks full of school supplies to ensure they start the first day of school with the confidence and supplies they need to be successful. This program serves children in ECE through 12th grade.

When you are out shopping for school supplies for your kids this year, consider picking up an extra backpack, lunchbox, water bottle, Crayola crayons, Crayola markers, Crayola coloring pencils, #2 pencils, black and blue pens, pencil pouch, glue sticks, black marbled notebooks, wide ruled and college ruled paper, scissors, and scientific calculators. Then drop them off at any one of our Packz 4 Kidz Drop-Off Locations now through August 1st.

Those wanting to support this cause can also donate monitarily to help in the purchase of these supplies. Donations can be made online or by tuning in to the FOX31 phone bank on Wednesday, August 1st.

For more information, drop off locations and to donate, click here.