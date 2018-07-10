Oil and gas community says proposed ballot measure would ban fracking in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- How far should oil and gas operations be from homes and schools? The debate on the topic could get a lot more intense if a proposed ballot measure in Colorado qualifies for the ballot.

Presently, oil and gas operations cannot take place within 500 feet of a school and 1000 feet from any other building or home.

Colorado Rising is hoping to change mandatory setbacks to 2500 feet.

"I really am concerned with the proximity of wells to homes and schools," Beth Ewaskowitz, a supporter of the campaign said.

Ewaskowitz - who lives in Erie - says she got involved in the signature gathering effort after being concerned for her son's safety.

"I counted it up and there are 156 wells within a one mile radius of our home, Ewaskowitz said.

Ewaskowitz says 2500 feet is not an arbitrary number; it is equivalent to half a mile or the typical area evacuated when something goes wrong.

In order to make the ballot over 98,000 signatures are needed. Campaign organizers declined to say how close they are but one official said "they are on track to make the ballot."

It should be noted a similar effort was attempted in 2016 but organizers at the time failed to collect enough valid signatures.

As for the oil and gas community, they are preparing for a major and costly political fight should this qualify for the ballot.

"I consider this to be a ban on oil and gas in Colorado, Dan Haley, President and CEO of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association said.

Haley, like all major energy groups, are opposed to the measure believing over seven billion dollars in economic activity would be lost if this would be approved -- not to mention thousands of jobs.

"This would be a huge hit on our economy, we are talking about 100,000 jobs over the next five years if this were to pass," Haley said.

"We really urge Coloradans to be careful when they see those signature gathers out there," Haley added.

State officials recently weighed in publishing a study reporting 85 percent of non federal land in Colorado would be ineligible for development should this measure pass.

As for organizers they continue to stress the importance of safety while also claiming they are being harassed by paid oil and gas supporters.