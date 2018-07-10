Mom is only survivor of car crash that killed husband, 4 daughters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWNSEND, Del. -- A father who died along with his four daughters in a Delaware highway crash was a native of the Philippines and U. S. Navy veteran who settled in New Jersey to raise his family.

Delaware State Police identified the father as 61-year-old Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey.

Police did not identify the minors who died, but news outlets identified the daughters as Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and Melissa and Allison, 13-year-old twins.

Police say the mother was hospitalized with serious injuries. News outlets identify her as 53-year-old Mary Rose Trinidad.

The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, on Friday on U.S. Route 1 when a pickup truck crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit the minivan and another car.

Police identified the driver of the truck as 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard III of East New Market, Maryland. No charges have been filed.

"I'm trying to keep it together," Audie's brother Daniel Trinidad told the New York Post. "We don’t know how we will cope once reality sets in. They’re all gone, gone."

He describes them as "a God-fearing family."

"They're all gone in the blink of an eye," he said. "Their bodies in the morgue are unrecognizable."

Hundreds gathered Saturday at a vigil to grieve the loss of the Trinidads, WPIX reports.

"Everyone that I knew who went to high school and middle school with them, I can see that they were a part of the Teaneck family," Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin said. "They touched our lives in many ways."