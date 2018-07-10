Man arrested in connection to stabbing death of 78-year-old grandfather in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of this 78-year-old grandfather, the Northglenn Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded to 11444 Emerson St. about 12:15 p.m. Monday on a report of a dead man.

Officers said Justin Adams, 38, told them that he discovered his grandfather’s body in his bedroom in a large pool of blood.

Officers noticed several stab wounds on the man and arrested Adams in connection with the death.

Police gave no details about a possible motive and did not identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-450-8857 or 303-450-8859.