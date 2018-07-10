Large fire at recycling plant in Adams County, smoke seen for miles

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A fire in Adams County blew thick, black smoke into the air near Interstate-70 Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, located at EVRAZ Recyling at 5601 York Street , was first spotted at roughly 3:30 p.m. and could be seen for miles.

PIO at the scene of fire at metal recycling plant at the 5600 block of York St. Several units working the incident. @SACFD200 is also assisting. pic.twitter.com/VpiBd5QpUO — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) July 10, 2018

FOX31 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information; we don’t yet have word on what sparked the fire.

Among the types of materials that are recycled at the plant are vehicles, appliances, industrial scraps, stainless steel, vehicle batteries and catalytic converters.