Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival kicks off this weekend at the River run Village.

Saturday’s festivities start at noon with free jazz music. Throughout the weekend, groove to the tunes with free shows by Will Donato, Gregory Goodloe, Tony Exum Jr., JJ Sansaverino, Jeff Kashiwa Band, Althea Rene Band and festival favorite Dotsero back to headline Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, the wine will be flowing in River Run Village with the Grand Tasting happening from 1:00PM to 5:00PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the Grand Tasting range from $60 to $120:

One-day (Saturday or Sunday) Village Grand Tasting : wine tasting pass $60 in advance online; $65 at the gate One-day for Saturday, July 14 OR One-day for Sunday, July 15 Includes one official Keystone Wine & Jazz tasting glass, unlimited sampling of more than 300 wines Five (5) Wine & Jazz gourmet food tickets

: wine tasting pass Weekend Village Grand Tasting : wine tasting pass $100 in advance online; $120 at the gate Two-day pass good for Saturday AND Sunday Includes one official Keystone Wine & Jazz tasting glass, unlimited sampling of more than 300 wines Eight (8) Wine & Jazz gourmet food tickets

: wine tasting pass Food Tasting Tickets: Will be available for sale at the festival for $1 each

Tickets: https://www.keystonefestivals.com/festivals/wine-and-jazz/tickets/

Enrich your experience with a Warren Station at Keystone wine seminar or special event: